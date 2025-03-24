Chakwera, Nkhotakota Chiefs engage in development dialogue at Kamuzu Palace

His Excellency, Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi, is this morning holding talks with chiefs from the Lakeshore District of Nkhotakota at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

The meeting provides a platform for the chiefs to engage in direct discussions with President Chakwera on the current state of development regarding their respective communities, shedding light on existing social and economic challenges affecting their livelihood and further propose ways and means of correcting them.

Since coming to power, the President Chakwera led administration has placed traditional leaders at the heart of it’s programmes, owing to their authority and proximity to the people.

In attendance are senior chiefs, traditional authorities (T/As), sub-traditional authorities, group village women and headmen and ofcourse Minister of Local Government and Unity, Hon Richard Chimwendo Banda.