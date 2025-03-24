Breaking News: Police Arrest MCP thugs

Police in Lilongwe have arrested three individuals—Munlo Makina, Steve Kadammanja and Eric Phakamisa—on suspicion of orchestrating politically motivated violence.

The trio is accused of vandalizing vehicles belonging to members of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) at Mbowe and damaging the cars of DPP MPs at Parliament during President Chakwera’s recent appearance for a parliamentary session.

They are also alleged to have disrupted recent peaceful demonstrations, including one organized by civil servants.

Authorities apprehended the suspects in the early hours of the morning.

However, reports suggest that some Malawi Congress Party (MCP) officials are pressuring law enforcement to release them before formal charges are filed.

This development follows a high-level meeting involving donors, the Electoral Commission, and the Malawi Defense Force to address concerns over electoral violence.