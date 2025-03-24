BREAKING: Anti-Corruption Bureau Summons Northern Region Police Chief

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has summoned Northern Region Commissioner of Police, Richard Luhanga, for questioning.

According to ACB Acting Director General, Hillary Chilomba, Commissioner Luhanga was summoned to the ACB headquarters in Lilongwe early this morning.

Details of the charges against Commissioner Luhanga are still sketchy, but sources close to the investigation indicate that he is being investigated for alleged corruption and abuse of office.

The ACB has promised to provide more details on the case as the investigation unfolds.

This development comes amid growing concerns about corruption within the Malawi Police Service.