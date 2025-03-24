spot_imgspot_img
Monday, March 24, 2025
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatestBREAKING: Anti-Corruption Bureau Summons Northern Region Police Chief
Latest

BREAKING: Anti-Corruption Bureau Summons Northern Region Police Chief

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has summoned Northern Region Commissioner of Police, Richard Luhanga, for questioning.

According to ACB Acting Director General, Hillary Chilomba, Commissioner Luhanga was summoned to the ACB headquarters in Lilongwe early this morning.

Details of the charges against Commissioner Luhanga are still sketchy, but sources close to the investigation indicate that he is being investigated for alleged corruption and abuse of office.

The ACB has promised to provide more details on the case as the investigation unfolds.

This development comes amid growing concerns about corruption within the Malawi Police Service.

Previous article
Chakwera, Nkhotakota Chiefs engage in development dialogue at Kamuzu Palace
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Malawi Voice Giving you true online news from Malawi.

Contact us: editor@malawivoice.com

FOLLOW US

© Malawi Voice News Theme by Noka Inc