Mlaka Maliro praises Chakwera

Renowned musician Mlaka Maliro has released a new song, TIDZAMVOTERA, celebrating the developmental strides achieved under the leadership of President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera.

Speaking after the song’s release, Mlaka Maliro urged Malawians to support Dr. Chakwera in the upcoming general election on September 16.

He emphasized the need for leaders dedicated to national progress and sustainable development.

In TIDZAMVOTERA, Mlaka highlights the positive changes brought about by Dr. Chakwera’s administration and calls on citizens to prioritize leaders who are committed to driving Malawi forward.