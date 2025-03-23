spot_imgspot_img
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Mlaka Maliro praises Chakwera

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Renowned musician Mlaka Maliro has released a new song, TIDZAMVOTERA, celebrating the developmental strides achieved under the leadership of President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera.

Speaking after the song’s release, Mlaka Maliro urged Malawians to support Dr. Chakwera in the upcoming general election on September 16.

He emphasized the need for leaders dedicated to national progress and sustainable development.

In TIDZAMVOTERA, Mlaka highlights the positive changes brought about by Dr. Chakwera’s administration and calls on citizens to prioritize leaders who are committed to driving Malawi forward.

Lucius Banda Donates Commode Chair to 70-Year-Old Woman in Balaka
BBC reporter Sophie Ikenye appeals for medical funds amid health battle
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com
