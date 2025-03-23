spot_imgspot_img
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Flames set to burn Carthage Eagles on Monday

The Malawi National Football Team, the Flames had first training session at upper Stade Olympique Hammad Agreb on Saturday night.

Malawi will face Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles in the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers on Monday.

Flames coach Kalisto Pasuwa focused on recovery and some tactics ahead of the match.

All the players that have traveled to Tunis took part in the Saturday night training session.

The Flames would be looking to bounce back quickly following a 1-0 loss to Namibia at Bingu National Stadium on Thursday.

Here are the pictures from the training session in Tunis.

Reported and pictures by Mabvuto Kambuwe in Tunis, Tunisia. (Times)

