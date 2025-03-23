spot_imgspot_img
Sunday, March 23, 2025
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatestChakwera praised as economic engineer amidst Malawi's challenges
LatestPolitics

Chakwera praised as economic engineer amidst Malawi’s challenges

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera has been praised as an economic engineer by Henry Mumba, Director of Economic Affairs for the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Despite facing numerous challenges, including cyclones and the COVID-19 pandemic, Mumba believes Chakwera has successfully steered the nation in the right direction.

Mumba highlighted Chakwera’s efforts to ensure farmers receive fair prices for their maize, enabling them to purchase fertilizer.

This statement was made during a political rally at Bulala School in Mzimba, where Mumba is set to stand as an MP for the MCP.

Presidential Advisor on Rural Transformation, Adamson Kuseri Mkandawire, also urged the people of Mzimba to vote for Chakwera, citing the completion of the Chakazi bridge and other developments as key achievements.

Previous article
10 Malawian Truck Drivers Attacked in Mozambique
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Malawi Voice Giving you true online news from Malawi.

Contact us: editor@malawivoice.com

FOLLOW US

© Malawi Voice News Theme by Noka Inc