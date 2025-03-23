Chakwera praised as economic engineer amidst Malawi’s challenges

Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera has been praised as an economic engineer by Henry Mumba, Director of Economic Affairs for the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Despite facing numerous challenges, including cyclones and the COVID-19 pandemic, Mumba believes Chakwera has successfully steered the nation in the right direction.

Mumba highlighted Chakwera’s efforts to ensure farmers receive fair prices for their maize, enabling them to purchase fertilizer.

This statement was made during a political rally at Bulala School in Mzimba, where Mumba is set to stand as an MP for the MCP.

Presidential Advisor on Rural Transformation, Adamson Kuseri Mkandawire, also urged the people of Mzimba to vote for Chakwera, citing the completion of the Chakazi bridge and other developments as key achievements.