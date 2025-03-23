BBC reporter Sophie Ikenye appeals for medical funds amid health battle

Celebrated Kenyan journalist and BBC broadcaster Sophie Ikenye is in urgent need of financial assistance as she battles a serious health condition that has persisted for the past eight months.

Sophie, a respected media personality known for her work at KBC, NTV, and BBC, has been undergoing treatment at various medical facilities.

However, her condition has now reached a critical stage, requiring urgent surgery and continued medical care.

Her family, having exhausted all available resources, is now appealing for public support to raise KSh 5 million to cover the cost of surgery and ongoing treatment.

Family Appeals for Help

In a heartfelt statement, Sophie’s family expressed their gratitude for the prayers and support they have received so far but emphasized the pressing financial need.

“We have done everything possible to support her medical care, but we now need your help. Your prayers, kindness, and generous contributions will mean the world to us during this difficult time,” the family said.

The fundraising appeal has been spearheaded by Mariam Omar, a fellow journalist and former colleague of Sophie at KBC before both moved to BBC London.

Well-wishers can contribute through Paybill Number 8060995, with the account name as “Your Name” under the Paybill name “Sophie Ikenye Medical Appeal.”

Outpouring of Support

News of Sophie’s illness has sparked an outpouring of messages from colleagues, friends, and fans.

Many have taken to social media to express their concern and wish her a speedy recovery.

Oliver Amanya wrote: “I wish my friend Sophie healing and the quickest recovery.”

Hellen Furah Njoki shared her shock: “Sad. I have been asking myself, Sophy aliendaga wapi? It is well, lady.”

Mathew Simiyu added: “May Sophie get healed even without surgery.”

Hope Amidst Uncertainty

The family remains hopeful that the public’s generosity will enable Sophie to receive the life-saving treatment she urgently needs.

As messages of encouragement continue to pour in, the family is urging well-wishers to contribute whatever they can, emphasizing that every donation, no matter how small, will make a difference.