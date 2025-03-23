10 Malawian Truck Drivers Attacked in Mozambique

spot_imgspot_img
Sunday, March 23, 2025
At least 10 Malawian truck drivers have been attacked in Mozambique’s Tete Province, prompting concerns over their safety on the key transport route.

The Malawian Ministry of Foreign Affairs says it is engaging the Mozambican government to address the security situation.

Ministry spokesperson Charles Nkhalamba told Zodiak Online that Mozambican police have stepped up security in Moatize district, where the attacks have been most frequent.

The areas affected include Moatize town, Mameme 1, Mameme 2, Kapilizanji, and Musacama.

He urged Malawian drivers to report any incidents to both the Malawi Consulate in Tete and local police stations.

Frank Banda, spokesperson for the Transporters Association of Malawi, welcomed the government’s intervention, saying it was crucial to ensure the safety of truck drivers.

