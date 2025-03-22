spot_imgspot_img
Roman Catholic Godfather Pope Francis Cheats Death

Pope Francis is set to be discharged from the hospital tomorrow, according to Doctor Sergio Alfieri, head of the Gemelli Hospital medical team.

The Pope has been undergoing treatment for an acute respiratory tract infection and bilateral pneumonia.

Speaking to journalists on Saturday evening, Doctor Alfieri announced, “The good news the world and everyone is waiting for is that tomorrow the Holy Father will be discharged. Tomorrow he will return to Santa Marta.”

Doctor Alfieri, joined by the Pope’s personal physician, Doctor Sergio Carbone, attributed the decision to discharge the Pope to his steady and rapid medical improvements. The Pope’s prognosis has also been lifted.

However, the Pope’s recovery is far from over. He has been prescribed at least two months of convalescence, during which he will receive ongoing medical care and take an adequate period of rest.

