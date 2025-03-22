Mutharika warns MEC against rigging election: “I will not accept fishy results”

Former President Peter Mutharika has cautioned the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) that his party, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), will not accept the election results if the commission insists on using electronic transmission instead of the manual system initially planned under former MEC Chair Chifundo Kachale.

Speaking in Mangochi during a donation of food items to Muslims at Mangochi Main Mosque for Ramadan, Mutharika expressed concerns over alleged plans to manipulate the vote against the DPP.

“We know that over one million names have been removed from the voters’ roll in the southern and central regions. If they think we will accept anything questionable like we did in 2020, they are joking,” he said.

Mutharika also condemned recent incidents of political violence, emphasizing that Malawi belongs to all its citizens, not just a select few.