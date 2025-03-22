Mtumbuka Urges Catholic Men to Venture into Business

Renowned engineer Dr. Mathews Mtumbuka has urged Catholic men to take an active role in business as a means to alleviate economic burdens in their lives.

Speaking at the Catholic Men Association (CMA) annual conference at St. Augustine Cathedral in Mangochi, Dr. Mtumbuka emphasized the importance of entrepreneurship, encouraging participants to start with small business ideas and nurture them into successful enterprises.

“You can start a business with just an idea and work on it consistently. Eventually, you will become a star in business,” he told the gathering of over 4,000 Catholic men from all eight dioceses of Malawi.

He further stressed that financial stability within the church is crucial for supporting evangelism and ensuring that Christians are economically empowered.

Catholic Men Association, a national organization uniting Catholic men across Malawi, convenes annually to discuss matters of faith, economic empowerment, and community development.

Dr. Mtumbuka, a distinguished Malawian engineer, holds a DPhil in Communications Engineering from the University of Oxford.