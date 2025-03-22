Malawian man arrested for “marrying” a cow

In a bizarre and shocking incident, a 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly having sexual intercourse with a cow in the area of Traditional Authority Mwaulambya in Chitipa.

District Police Spokesperson, Sub Inspector Gladwell Simwaka, revealed that the incident came to light when a local farmer made a disturbing discovery—one of his cows had mysteriously vanished from its kraal.

Alarmed, he launched a frantic search, only to stumble upon an unthinkable scene.

The suspect, identified as James Mtambo, had reportedly dragged the cow from the kraal, tied it to a tree, and committed the act.

When confronted, Mtambo panicked and attempted to flee, but furious community members swiftly apprehended him before he could escape justice.

Police have confirmed that Mtambo is in custody and will soon appear in court to face charges of bestiality.

This shocking event has left the community in disbelief.