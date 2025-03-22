Lucius Banda Donates Commode Chair to 70-Year-Old Woman in Balaka

The Lucius Banda Foundation has extended its support to a 70-year-old woman in need by donating a commode chair, aimed at improving her quality of life.

Elizabeth Mkwamba, a resident of Mthumba Village in Traditional Authority Sawali, has faced serious health challenges, including high blood pressure, diabetes and paralysis from a stroke she suffered in 2003.

Due to complications from diabetes, she underwent a leg amputation at Balaka District Hospital, which was later extended to the knee at Zomba Central Hospital.

Recognizing her struggles, the Lucius Banda Foundation stepped in to assist.

On Saturday, the organization, represented by Samuel Khwiya, donated a commode chair to Mkwamba.

The chair will significantly enhance her mobility and daily living, making it easier for her to bathe and use the toilet.

Khwiya reiterated the foundation’s commitment to continuing the humanitarian efforts of the late Lucius Banda, widely known as the “Soldier of the Poor.”

“Our mission is to support the most vulnerable in society, just as Lucius Banda always did,” he stated.

Mkwamba’s daughter, Modesta Roderick, expressed deep gratitude for the donation, saying it would greatly ease her caregiving responsibilities.

She also appealed to the foundation to extend similar support to others facing hardships.

The Lucius Banda Foundation was established to continue the charitable work of the late Lucius Banda, ensuring that his legacy of helping the vulnerable lives on.

Through partnerships, including with Good Life Malawi, the foundation remains committed to providing assistance to those in need across the country.