Bakili Muluzi’s beloved son Atupele claims he Is the rightful person to replace Chakwera

United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi has positioned himself as the rightful leader to succeed President Lazarus Chakwera, urging Malawians to rally behind his party for a transformative change.

Addressing a crowd at Sese Ground in Ngwenya, Area 24, Lilongwe, Muluzi declared that Malawians have endured enough suffering under the current administration and assured them that UDF is the solution to their hardships.

“The country’s financial instability has driven up the cost of essential goods such as sugar, soap, and maize. Many Malawians are struggling just to afford a daily meal,” Muluzi lamented.

He passionately urged citizens to vote wisely, emphasizing that UDF holds the key to a brighter future.

His message resonated strongly with the enthusiastic crowd, who responded with chants of support, signaling a growing appetite for change.

As the nation heads toward the next elections, Muluzi’s bold claim as the best alternative to Chakwera has ignited political momentum.