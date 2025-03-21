PressCane invests K10 billion in effluent treatment plant

PressCane Limited, a subsidiary of conglomerate Press Corporation plc, has disclosed that it has invested over K10 billion in its Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) at Dyeratu in Chikwawa and is expected to be commissioned in the next two months.

The plant will solve the long-standing problem of Vinasse handling, a by-product of ethanol which is disposed into evaporation ponds near the plant at Dyeratu and this way of disposal has been causing some environmental challenges.

PressCane Limited Chief Executive Officer Bryson Mkhomaanthu said in an interview yesterday that the ETP was set for commissioning in May last year but it has delayed due to lack of forex among other challenges.

Mkhomaanthu indicated that the plant will enable the company to convert its vinasse into a bio-fertilizer, thereby providing an eco-friendly alternative that will be available to the local community and broader market at a fair price.

“PressCane Limited remains firmly committed to responsible environmental management and continues to invest in innovative solutions to reduce its ecological footprint. This advanced treatment facility will reduce reliance on the effluent evaporation ponds, mitigating risks of overflows during heavy rains, and ensure compliance with environmental regulations.” he said.

Last week, some effluent spilled over from the ponds due to heavy rainfall leading to unintended spillage of the vinasse.

On the incident, Mkhomaanthu said they have taken decisive interventions to mitigate any adverse effects.

“The spill was contained to prevent further spread, and environmental restoration efforts are underway. Experts have been engaged to assess impact, including soil and water conditions and recommend appropriate remediation measures.”

“We have also initiated discussions with key stakeholders, including local community leaders, councilors, and affected farmers, to address concerns and explore appropriate solutions. Currently, we are expediting commissioning of the ETP to stop relying on the ponds and prevent similar incidents in the future,” he added.

Traditional Authority Maseya of the area hailed PressCane for the interventions.

“The news about the fertilizer plant is a good one for us. Our interest has always been to see the company come up with permanent solutions to the treatment of the vinasse, otherwise we will be experiencing same problems every year,” he said.

District Environmental Officer for Chikwawa, Levious Mafuta also indicated that they have created a taskforce to collaborate in resolving the matter for good.