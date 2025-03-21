Local firm invests K1.5 billion in plant machinery

A local construction firm, Immas Building Contractors (IBC) Limited has invested K1.5 billion in new plant and earth movement machinery to fill the gap in the construction industry.

IBC General Manager Immanuel Ndilowe said in an interview yesterday that they noticed a gap in terms of heavy plant equipment hence the investment.

“We have acquired brand new machinery like Abnormal load trailers, back-hoe loaders with jack hammers, tippers, crane trucks, bulldozers, mobile lifts, concrete finishing equipment and many others because we saw that most local building contractors were having problems in accessing this equipment,” said Ndilowe.

He said they opted to acquire brand new machinery from China because they wanted to improve on delivery and efficiency at a cost-effective price.

“Our trucks can also get load across the borders with no waiting times so that we improve on the efficiency. We did not want to get second hand machinery because of the experience that other people face including us when they try to hire heavy equipment,” added Ndilowe.

Ndilowe said most people in the construction industry face delays in their projects because of the long waiting list to where they want to hire the machinery.

“But we are a local company with expertise and capacity, that is why we decided to go into this venture,” said Ndilowe.

One of the contractors, Madalitso Makwecha of New Vision Construction Limited hailed IBC for the new machinery saying it will help many contractors in the country.

“We have been having challenges when it comes to hiring heavy equipment as it is scarce because just a few companies have these and with the coming in of IBC equipment, it will help us improve on efficiency and quality of our work,” said Makwecha.