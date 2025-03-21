spot_imgspot_img
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Incoming President Mutharika to Distribute Ramadan Food Packages at Mangochi Main Mosque

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Incoming State President and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader, Professor Peter Mutharika, will tomorrow distribute food packages to Muslim worshippers at Mangochi Main Mosque in support of their Ramadan observance.

Mutharika, who is set to return to the presidency after the September 16th General Election, will be accompanied by former First Lady Madam Gertrude Mutharika and senior DPP officials.

This marks the fifth consecutive year that the Mutharikas have stood in solidarity with the Muslim community during Ramadan through food donations and prayers.

Beyond Ramadan, their Excellencies have also been providing relief food to vulnerable Malawians nationwide, particularly during the lean season.

Tomorrow’s event is expected to draw a large crowd, further cementing Mutharika’s connection with the Muslim community as he prepares to reclaim the presidency.

