Castel Distributor donates computers, streetlights to Kanengo, Lingadzi Police.  

A Castel Malawi distributor in Lilongwe has donated two computers and security lights worth K3.5 million to Kanengo and Lingadzi Police Stations.

Speaking after the donation on Thursday, EMC Suppliers Limited, and Green Pines Limited General Manager Atusaye Mwasokwa said they recognize the importance of partnering with the security forces to make lives easy when carrying out their duties.

“Without the security personnel patrolling the streets, we can’t do business. We can easily do our business without any challenges with the peace we have in our areas, so that is what motivated us.”

“We have donated two sets of computers and security lights worth K3.5 million. We have two distributorship EM Suppliers which covers Area 49 and 18, and Green Pines which covers Kanengo all under our control. So, it is one computer for Kanengo and the other for Area 18,” said Mwasokwa.

Kanengo Police Station Officer, Senior Superintendent Mackenzie Chigumula hailed Castel distributors for the kind gesture.

“As Kanengo Police Station we are happy to receive this donation of computers from Castel Malawi Distributors. They have come at the right time and are going to ease our work at Kanengo and Lingadzi Police Stations in terms of daily communication and data keeping, and reporting of different cases,” said Chigumula.