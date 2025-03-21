AG Chakaka-Nyirenda commends establishment of MIAC…It’s a landmark achievement for Malawi’s Justice System, business environment

The Attorney General (AG), Honourable Thabo Chakaka-Nyirenda, has commended the establishment of the Malawi International Arbitration Centre (MIAC) by the Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the Malawi Law Society as a landmark achievement for Malawi’s justice system and business environment.

The AG, in his speech today in Blantyre at the event which also marked the celebration of the inaugural Malawi International Dispute Day Conference, said the government, through the Ministry of Justice, has demonstrated support for Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), particularly arbitration.

“Arbitration reduces business costs by up to 50 percent, fostering economic growth and enhancing the investment climate,” he said, emphasising the importance of a strong arbitration framework in signaling the country’s commitment to a secure an efficient business environment.

He noted that the establishment of MIAC marks a strategic milestone in Malawi’s dispute resolution journey. This process, he said, began with the ratification of the New York Convention on June 2, 2021, positioning Malawi as the 167th signatory to the landmark 1958 agreement.

“President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera demonstrated the Government’s dedication to arbitration by attending MIAC’s Pre-Launch Conference in August 2022. The President underscored Malawi’s commitment to the rule of law and fostering an enabling business environment,” the AG said.

The AG pledged continued support to private and professional bodies championing ADR, including MIAC, recognising its potential to transform the justice and investment landscape of the nation.