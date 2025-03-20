Oh No, Flames! Malawi Suffers Defeat to Namibia

Malawi national football team, the Flames, have been defeated by Nambia in a 2026 World Cup Qualifiers match played at Bingu National Stadium.

A goal from Prince Tjiueza in the 40th minute helped Namibia secure three points to extend their points tally to 11.

They have a two-point difference with Tunisia, who are leading the group with 13 points.

Flames Coach Kalisto Pasuwa has accepted the defeat, acknowledging his team’s poor performance, which he hopes will be better in Tunisia, where Malawi will on 24 March take on the group leaders in an away encounter.