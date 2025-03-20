spot_imgspot_img
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Justice Minister Presents Statutory Reports

The Minister of Justice Titus Mvalo, on Thursday was scheduled to present statutory reports before the National Assembly in Lilongwe for review and consideration.

The reports include the Review of the Public Health Act, the Review of the Witchcraft Act, and the Review of the Immigration Act, all from the Law Commission.

Additionally, the Minister will table the Report of the Law Commission on the Review of Malawi Citizenship.

By tabling these reports, the Minister of Justice fulfills the legal requirement to formally present them to the legislative body for examination, discussion, or record-keeping.

These reports address critical aspects of justice administration, legal reforms, and compliance with relevant laws under the ministry’s jurisdiction.

This process promotes accountability and transparency, while enabling Parliament to scrutinise the reports, evaluate their significance, and, if necessary, initiate legislative or policy measures based on the findings.

