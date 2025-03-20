Inaugural national construction day in May

Gerald Khonje (M) – National Construction Day (DCD) launch on 20th of May

By Alinafe Nyanda

National Construction Industry Council (NICC) has described Inaugural National Construction Day (DCD) slated to be launched on 20th of May, at BICC in Lilongwe, as a key towards achieving Malawi 2063 agenda.

Addressing the media on Wednesday in Lilongwe NICC Chief Executive officer Eng. Gerald Khonje said it’s an open secret that construction plays a vital role in national development hence the day is very important in as far as promoting infrastructure is concerned in the country.

According to Khonje the day demonstrates the significant relationship between the construction industry and economic growth in developing countries.

He then urged all concerned stakeholders in construction industry to grace the occasion saying the sector plays a central role in the economy of any country, providing essential structures such as public and private infrastructure. President Dr Lazarus Chakwera is expected to grace the anticipated event at BICC in Lilongwe on May 20, 2025.