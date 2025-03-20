Exit Kalumo, Enters Kalindang’oma as Acting Chief Immigration Officer

Government has appointed Macloud Kalindang’oma as the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services acting director general.

He has replaced Charles Kalumo who was fired last year.

A letter which we have seen, signed by Secretary to the President and Cabinet Colleen Zamba, says Kalindang’oma who was doubling as the Immigration Department’s commissioner responsible for headquarters and immigration consular affairs officer in Tel Aviv in Israel, will be entitled to a minimum salary attached to Grade C.

Reads the letter in part: “The acting appointment shall cease immediately government completes the process of appointing an officer to fill the post of director general of Immigration and Citizenship Services substantively in line with the provisions of the Immigration Act (Cap.15:03).”

Minister of Homeland Security Ezekiel Ching’oma has separately confirmed to Nation Online about Kalindang’oma’s appointment.

Kalindang’oma was promoted to the position of commissioner in August last year, along with Vivian Kasambo and other seven deputy commissioners.