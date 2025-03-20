Chacha donates to elderly women in Blantyre

Malawian woman based in the United State of America,Chawezi Chacha Banda, has extended a helping hand to the elderly women in Chitawira, Blantyre after supplying essential goods to improve their daily lives.

These women are under an organisation known as Women in Partnership Against HIV/AIDS in Malawi (WIPAM) under the guidance of Pastor Roselyn Lois Mankhwala who is the Executive Director.

Some of the items donated are 10kg flour,cooking oil,sugar,salt and soya pieces.

In a telephone interview from USA,Banda said this was part of celebrating her birthday.

Banda said that she thought of celebrating with the elderly since most of them lack support.

“My mission goes beyond this donation. I support many people in need, including covering school fees for some girls. This contribution is a part of my commitment,”said Banda,who recently also donated various food items to Queen Elizabeth Hospital and Kamuzu Central.

In her remarks,Pastor Mankhwala hailed Banda for this noble call and urged her continue supporting the needy .