Scorchers Captain Tabitha Chawinga, scored yesterday to help her team, Olympique Lyonnais Féminin, beat Bayern Munich Ladies 2-0 in the European Women’s Champions League.

In the 35th minute, Tabitha capitalized on a mistake by a Munich defender, who failed to clear the ball, and she raced through to beat the goalkeeper.

This is Chawinga’s first goal in the Champions League this season.