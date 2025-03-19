Police prosecution drama: Dowa court refuse to hear Gangata case

Ambulance carrying Gangata from Lilongwe to Lumbadzi in Dowa and back to Lilongwe

The magistrate court at Mkukula in Dowa district has referred back to Lilongwe a case in which businessman and politician Alfred Gangata is being accused of possessing a fake Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE).

According to lawyer for the accused Gilbert Khonyongwa, the magistrate for Mkukula court has ordered police to take back the case to Lilongwe.

In a surprising turn of events, police in the morning stopped the hearing of the case at Lilongwe magistrate court and moved the case to Mkukula court in Dowa district arguing that there was confusion as to which court the suspect was supposed to be at.

Meanwhile, police are transporting Gangata a Democratic Progressive Party -DPP’s vice president for the central region in an ambulance back to Lilongwe magistrate court where he is expected to be formally charged.

Gangata spent two nights at Kanengo Police Station, and was in the morning transferred to Area 3 Police Station for a court hearing at Lilongwe magistrate court.

He was arrest on Monday, March 17, 2025 after he turned himself in to authorities after learning they were investigating his education records.

There has been heavy armed police presence at the at the Lilongwe magistrate’s court premises in where police officers have been guarding entrance points to the courthouse and conducting strict security checks on everyone entering the premises.

Also, there is a large tourn out of DPP supporters, some dressed in the party’s regalia chanting outside the court fence waiting for Gangata.

The certificate in question lists Chitowo Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) in Dedza as the issuing institution but National Police spokesperson Peter Kalaya said Gangata was never a student there.