Police move Gangata to Dowa court over fake MSCE Certificate

Gangata being moved to Dowa district

In a twist of events, Malawi Police have moved Alfred Gangata, Democratic Progressive Party -DPP’s vice president for the central region case hearing to Mkukula magistrate court in Dowa.

Gangata’s case over allegations of possessing a fraudulent Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) was scheduled to appear in court this morning at Lilongwe magistrate court following his arrest on Monday.

Police were preparing to take him to court after spending two nights in custody at Kanengo Police Station, and was this morning transferred to Area 3 Police Station.

There has been heavy armed police presence at the at the Lilongwe magistrate’s court premises in where police officers have been guarding entrance points to the courthouse and conducting strict security checks on everyone entering the premises.

Also, there is a large tourn out of DPP supporters, some dressed in the party’s regalia chanting outside the court fence waiting for Gangata.

Gangata was arrested on Monday, March 17, 2025 after he turned himself in to authorities after learning they were investigating his education records.

The certificate in question lists Chitowo Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) in Dedza as the issuing institution but National Police spokesperson Peter Kalaya said Gangata was never a student there.

However, some critics and the DPP members allege that Gangata’s arrest is politically motivated, orchestrated by those who seek to undermine his growing influence in the region as he has been at the forefront of mobilizing support for former president Arthur Peter Mutharika and the DPP, a movement that appears to unsettle the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in its stronghold.

In January this year, Gangata was also arrested for allegedly uttering a false document purportedly from Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) on tax records.