NCA/DCA unveils five-year country strategy

BY Steria Manda

Norwegian Church Aid (NCA) and DanChurchAid (DCA) Joint Country Programme has launched a five-year country strategy to address key social, economic, environmental, and developmental challenges in Malawi.

The strategy, which runs from 2025 to 2029, focuses on four thematic areas: climate and environmental stewardship, economic development and food security, fighting inequality, and gender-based violence.

Speaking during the launch, NCA/DCA Country Director Stephen Jasen emphasized the organization’s commitment to environmental protection.

“We aim to make significant strides in environmental protection by working with faith leaders and other stakeholders in tree planting and integrating more environmental conservation concepts. Our goal is to promote sustainability and ensure that communities are actively involved in protecting their environment,” he said.

He said, the strategy is not just a roadmap; it is a testament to what can be achieved when partnerships are built on trust, shared values and a common vision for justice and equity hence asked stakeholders to join hands with NCA/DCA in realizing the vision of a nation where every individual can thrive with dignity and hope

On the other hand, Norwegian Ambassador Ingrid Marie Mikkelsen reaffirmed Norway’s support towards the initiative, stating, “The Norwegian government fully backs this strategy in all its dimensions. Addressing sexual and reproductive health and rights is particularly critical, and we remain committed to supporting these efforts.”

“Ensuring that women and young people have access to the right information and services on issues affecting them is key to achieving long-term development.”

Deputy Minister of Gender, Halima Daud, welcomed the strategy and stressed its importance in guiding Malawi’s development efforts.

“As a government, we are excited about this country strategy by NCA/DCA. Its focus areas are crucial, and it provides clear direction for what we need to do.”

“Addressing gender-based violence is especially critical, as it remains one of the biggest challenges affecting the well-being of women and girls in our country,” she said.

The new strategy builds on past achievements, including efforts to promote climate-smart economic empowerment, and strengthening health services in underserved areas.

The organization is working with 16 diverse partners at different levels in the country’s 14 districts which have been identified due their high levels of poverty, levels of gender based violence and their vulnerability to climate change.

NCA/DCA’s previous initiatives contributed to the construction of intensive care units and high dependency units in hospitals, as well as interventions that led to the enactment of the Trafficking in Persons Act in 2015.