Malawi Opens Arbitration Centre

The lawyers body Malawi Law Society and Malawi Confederation of Chamber of Commerce and Industry will jointly host Malawi International Arbitration Centre official opening ceremony which will also combined with inauguration of Malawi International Disputes Day Conference at Mount Soche in the commercial city of Blantyre on Friday.

MLS President Patrick Mpaka

The Malawi International Arbitration Centre (MIAC) is a limited private company mandated by law to manage and facilitate domestic and International Arbitration and mediation on commercial disputes through gazetted rules and procedures laid for industrial revolution.

The event follows the symposium that took place on 5 and 6 September 2024 by MCCCI and MLS to business community as way of introducing the centre.Meanwhile the centre is currently collaborating with Trowers & Hamlins LLP an international law firm headquartered in London with offices across many countries to work together in handling these commercial disputes in the country.

The event will be spiced up with panel discussion where senior leadership from government, business, legal professionals will brainstorm ways to enhance efficiency of Malawi Commercial disputes resolutions within shortest period.

According to the statement issued by MLS and MCCCI the highly profile conference will also showcase Malawi as viable International trade destination with sophisticated capabilities in handling complex disputes.

It will also provide platform for discussing latest national and international developments in commercial disputes