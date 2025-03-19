Lilongwe Water Board Plants 6,000 Seedlings to Boost Water Supply

By Martha Chikoti

The Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) has taken a significant step towards ensuring a steady water supply to its catchment area by planting 6,000 seedlings at the Nzalanyama forest, which surrounds the Malingunde Dam.

This initiative aims to protect the dam and guarantee a reliable water source for residents in Lilongwe and surrounding areas.

According to the Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Water and Sanitation, Elias Chimulambe ,the primary focus of this project is not just tree planting, but rather providing a sustainable water supply to communities surrounding Malingunde and Bunda. The dam’s water should benefit not only Lilongwe residents but also those in nearby areas.

Chairperson of the LWB ,Inkosi ya Makhosi Mbelwa V ,emphasized the board’s commitment to ensuring sufficient water supply to its catchment area.

“To achieve this, the board plans to connect free water to residents near the dam and provide water kiosks for their convenience.”,He explained

Senior Chief Masumbankhunda, who acknowledged the importance of access to clean water for his community received the initiative with warm welcome.

He said the development is expected to greatly improve the lives of people in the area.

The Nzalanyama forest, which serves as a water catchment area for Lilongwe, has faced significant deforestation challenges in the past.

However, through collaborative efforts between the LWB, government agencies, and local communities, the forest is being restored, and its ecosystem protected.