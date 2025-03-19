Gangata to spend another night in custody

Lilongwe Chief Resident Magistrate Austin Banda has reserved bail ruling till tomorrow, Thursday, 20, 2025 in the case of alleged possession of fraudulent Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) by Alfred Gangata, Democratic Progressive Party -DPP’s vice president for the central region.

Gangata was taken to court in Lilongwe after police moved the case to Mkukula magistrate court in Dowa where the magistrate there sent them back to Lilongwe.

Banda is expected to deliver the ruling on bail application at 9 Oclock.

Lawyer representing Gangata counsel Gilbert Khonyongwa pleaded with court to spare the suspect from sleeping in police cell as he is not well.

The State, through a police investigator Mclucky Kamphandira asked the court not to grant bail to Gangata arguing that the police has intelligence that the accused has deployed some agents to tamper with State witnesses.

However, in his submission, Khonyongwa, criticised the police for delaying justice by transfering his client between different courts. But, the State informed the court that the incident was a an error by police officers handling the case.

The State further defended the use of a police ambulance to transport Gangata between Lilongwe magistrate court and Mkukula magistrate court in Dowa, maintaining that Gangata had informed the police that he has a medical condition requiring special care.

The State has further committed to update the charge sheet before Gangata formally takes plea.