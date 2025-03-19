spot_img
FULL HOUSE: All Foreign based stars join Flames Camp, Make Namibia Sea Red🔥

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Malawi National Football Team Coach Kalisto Pasuwa got a timely boost after 11 foreign country-based players joined camp on Monday ahead of the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

The Flames are scheduled to host Namibia’s Brave Warriors in the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe tomorrow. They will then face Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles four days later in Tunis.

Pasuwa would be pleased with the arrival of all his players. Football Association of Malawi (Fam) Competitions and Communications Director Gomezgani Zakazaka confirmed the development.

“The coach [Kalisto Pasuwa] has a full house now ahead of the matches. So far, so good; no injuries,” Zakazaka said.

Pasuwa named a 28-member provisional squad for the two matches. The squad includes 11 foreign-based players, including Gabadihno Mhango, who plays for Marumo Gallants FC in South Africa, Charles Petro, Patrick Mwaungulu, and Lanjesi Nkhoma, who plays for CS Don Bosco in the DRC. Gomezgani Chirwa, Nickson Nyasulu, and William Thole, who play for Zimbabwean teams, are also in camp.

