Concerned civil servants attacked by masked men in Lilongwe

Police watching as masked men chase peaceful demonstrators

A group of masked men armed with pangas have attacked concerned civil servants pushing for a 44 percent salary increase who gathered at Area 18 Memorial Tower preparing to deliver petition at parliament building.

The unknown assailants emerged in large numbers from the Botanic Gardens forest side to chase the concerned civil servants. Carrying panga knives, wooden clubs, hoe handles and other dangerous weapons they managed to chase concerned civil servants and unconfirmed reports indicates that some members were seriously injured.

Despite the government and Civil Servants Trade Union agreement on the 20 percent salary increment by April 1 2025 some civil servants are against the decision arguing that the cost of living has skyrocketed by over 500%, making survival nearly impossible.

The concerned civil servants were on Tuesday given a go ahead to hold peaceful demonstrations despite having their mother bodies namely; Civil Service Trade Union (CSTU), Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM), and the Malawi Congress of Trade Union (MCTU) that legally represents the civil servants distanced themselves from the demonstrations.

In their petition the demonstrators further rejects 50 percent increment for transport and special allowances saying they want the allowances increased by 200 percent.

‘’We strongly condemn the barbaric and cowardly attacks on peaceful demonstrators at Kamuzu Memorial Tower. This is a democratic country, not a dictatorship or a personal estate where people can be silenced through intimidation and violence. The right to peacefully assemble and demand justice is enshrined in our Constitution, and no amount of thuggery will erase that fact.’’ Wrote one of the concerned civil servants Macbeen Kalumbi on Civil Servants Trade Union Facebook Page.

Kalumbi described the use of masked thugs to brutalize citizens exercising their democratic rights as a gross violation of human rights and a shameful indication of desperation by those who fear accountability.

‘’This country belongs to all of us, and we will not sit back while a few individuals attempt to turn it into their private playground where dissent is met with fists instead of dialogue.’’ Said Kalumbi and called authorities to immediately investigate and bring to justice those responsible for the attack.

‘’The government must prove that it stands with the people and not with those who seek to instill fear and suppress legitimate grievances. To those who think they can silence the voices of the oppressed with violence—know this: you will not win. The people’s demand for fair treatment, justice, and dignity will not be drowned out by threats or brutality. If anything, your actions have only strengthened our resolve.’’ Added Kalumbi and encouraged every citizen to stand firm and reject intimidation.

The concerned civil servants also alleges that some civil servants have been granted an 83 % salary increase with some senior government officials receiving over 350 liters of fuel every month while others are expected to accept suffering as some barely afford transport to work.

Attacks on peaceful demonstrators in order to stop demonstrations has become a trend in Lilongwe as a group of masked men armed with panga knives are seen roaming freely attacking demonstrators in presence of police.

Human rights and governance experts including religious groups have condemned the attacks describing them as a grave assault on democracy, unacceptable and a direct affront to the principles of justice and order that our nation stands for, freedoms of expression, assembly, and association.

⁠People have demanded Inspector General of Police to launch an immediate investigation, arrest, and prosecute all perpetrators of the violence. Also, President Chakwera and the Malawi Congress Party have been called to categorically condemn the spate of violence, distance themselves from it, and reassure the citizens that such acts will not be tolerated again.