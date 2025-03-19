Chimbota Launches Second Round of Za Njala Fundraising to Combat Hunger in Malawi

Chimbota Community Development Organisation (CCDO) has announced the launch of a second round of fundraising for its Za Njala initiative, aimed at alleviating hunger in Malawi.

According to Kevin Troughton, Co-Director of CCDO, the organisation was compelled to act after witnessing widespread hunger across the country.

“As an organisation, we felt that we needed to try to help some of the people who were suffering in the areas where we worked,” Troughton explained.

The Za Njala program was first launched last year, raising over 10 million kwacha and reaching hundreds of needy individuals, including the elderly, orphans, and those affected by the cyclone.

However, with hunger still prevalent, CCDO is seeking to raise an additional 25 million kwacha.

“This year, we want to focus on Malawian businesses and organisations, to ask them to consider making a donation to our project,” Troughton said.

“We are confident that with their support, we can make a significant impact in the lives of those affected by hunger.”

CCDO has a proven track record of effective financial management, ensuring that donations are utilised efficiently and without waste.

The organisation can be reached at chimbotaschool@gmail.com or +265 882899885 or +265 888378359 for those interested in supporting the Za Njala initiative.

As Troughton emphasized, “We are very committed to this cause, and we believe that together, we can make a difference in the lives of those who need it most.”