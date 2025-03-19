Chibiso Motors Purchases tickets for all employees to attend Tay Grin’s fundraiser

Chibiso Motors has purchased tickets for all its employees to attend the highly anticipated fundraiser for hip-hop icon Tay Grin, scheduled for April 5th at the Bingu International Conference Center (BICC), a heartwarming display of solidarity and kindness.

The event, being organized by celebrated musician Lawi, has brought together some of Malawi’s biggest artists to stand in support of Tay Grin after he tragically lost everything in a devastating house fire. Tay Grin, who has suffered immense emotional and material losses following the blaze that gutted his home, has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from across the country.

In a heartfelt message shared on social media, Tay Grin said, “Some moments leave you speechless, and today was one of them.” He went on to describe the gesture from Chibiso Motors as “more than support; this is family.”

The upcoming benefit concert has attracted a star-studded lineup, including Gwamba, Lulu, Kelly Kay, Agides, Temwa, and Lawi himself — all offering their talents to help their brother in music rise from this difficult chapter.

Speaking on the development, Lawi emphasized that the event is more than just a show. “This is about standing together and showing that in Malawi’s creative industry, we are family. Tay Grin has given so much to music and to the community, and now it’s our turn to give back.”

Chibiso Motors’ generous move has been widely praised, with many calling it a shining example of corporate social responsibility at its finest. As the April 5th concert draws closer, Malawians are expected to flock to the BICC for a night that promises to be packed with music, emotion, and a message of resilience and hope.