Celebrating Malawi’s Champions: The Chawinga Sisters

By Coach Lucky

From humble beginnings in Rumphi to representing Malawi on global stages, Tabitha and Temwa Chawinga’s story is nothing short of extraordinary. These two sisters have proven that resilience and hard work can overcome any obstacle, inspiring not only the girls of Malawi but women around the world.

Their journey has been one of strength in the face of adversity, defying cultural expectations and breaking through barriers in a male-dominated sport. With every goal scored and every game played, they’ve shown the world that women in sports are just as powerful and capable as their male counterparts.

Their story is a powerful reminder that when we support each other, we can achieve the unimaginable. What inspires you to push past your limits?

Let’s discuss how we can continue empowering women in sports and leadership. Drop your thoughts below.