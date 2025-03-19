Bushiri’s Fate Hangs in Balance as MaBLEM Vows to Advocate for Justice

By Martha Chikoti

The extradition case of Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary has taken a dramatic turn, with the Malawi Civil Led Black Economic Empowerment Movement (MaBLEM) vowing to continue advocating for their rights and safety.

According to Chairperson Robert Mkwezalamba, the government of Malawi has a responsibility to protect its citizens from injustice, particularly as the country approaches the 2025 elections ¹.

The Bushiri case has been a contentious issue, with many questioning the fairness of the extradition process. MaBLEM has expressed concerns that the South African government has failed to ensure justice or fairness in the case, and has urged the Malawian government to prioritize the safety and dignity of its citizens.

Prophet Bushiri and his wife Mary are wanted in South Africa to face charges of money laundering, rape, and fraud. However, their supporters argue that the charges are politically motivated and that they will not receive a fair trial in South Africa.

The extradition case has been ongoing for several months, with numerous court appearances and delays. Despite the challenges, MaBLEM remains committed to advocating for the Bushiris’ rights and safety.

As the case continues to unfold, many are watching with bated breath to see how the Malawian government will respond to MaBLEM’s demands.

The implications of this case extend far beyond the Bushiri family, with potential consequences for Malawi’s international relations and reputation. As the country approaches the 2025 elections, the government’s handling of this case will be closely scrutinized by the international community.

In a statement, Robert Mkwezalamba emphasized that MaBLEM will not stand idly by while the rights and safety of Malawian citizens are compromised.

“We will continue to advocate for justice and fairness in this case, and we urge the government to prioritize the safety and dignity of its citizens,” he said.