Usi Vows to Finish-off UTM

Vice President Michael Usi feels he is on a course to ‘injure’ his former party UTM.

Arriving in Mzuzu on Tuesday, Usi claims that he had warned UTM not to expell him from the party.

“I warned them not to fire me,” he says, adding, “now, they are going to regret it”

“All these people here could have been for UTM if they had not expelled me.”

Usi was among others, expelled from UTM for allegedly associating with a political party that does not align with UTM, and chanting the “Boma ndi lomwei” slogan of the Malawi Congress Party