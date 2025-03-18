Pastor Mlaka Maliro in Chakwera Praise and Worship Mood

Pastor and musician Mlaka Maliro has gone deeper into the ranks of Joseph Nkasa and Dan Lu by producing and all praise and worship song for President Chakwera titled ‘tidzamuvotera’

And in an apparent desperate bid to make the song trendy on social media, Maliro is offering slightly over K2million to tik-tokers to into a ‘challenge’.

“Let the Challenge Begin. Ipatseni moto ku tiktok pali kuwina ndalama za Nkhani nkhani,” posted Mlaka Maliro.

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is parting ways with millions of kwachas to buy off some of the country’s established musicians for this year’s decisive election.