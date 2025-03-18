spot_img
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Latest

Nothing Is Barring Me From Joining Politics – Nyamilandu

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

While dispelling the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) links, Walter Nyamilandu says he ” harbours political ambitions.

Walter Nyamilandu

The former Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president told the The Nation on Tuesday, that as it stands now, nothing is restricting him from joining frontline politcs.

“It is only FAM statutes that bar its members from politics. Since I hood a position at CAF, I am free to hold any political position that I fancy, but I will only make such a decision at an appropriate time,” he said.

In the past week, Nyamilandu was highly linked to the DPP, with social media speculating that he has been named running mate to the party’s presidential candidate, Arthur Peter Mutharika.

