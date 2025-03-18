LONDON, United Kingdom – King Charles III welcomed global leaders to Buckingham Palace for a reception focused on water security and climate change, marking the UK’s ongoing efforts to address these urgent global challenges.

Among the distinguished guests was Malawi’s Minister of Water and Sanitation, Abida Sidik Mia, who represented the southern African nation in discussions aimed at improving water access and ensuring future water security in the face of climate change. Mia’s attendance came as recognition of Malawi’s strides in water and sanitation, attributed to the leadership of President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera.

Speaking at the reception, Mia shared insights from a prior Ministerial Roundtable chaired by Baroness Chapman, the UK’s Minister of State for International Development. The discussion brought together senior officials from Senegal, the United Arab Emirates, Nepal, Nigeria, Morocco, Bangladesh, as well as representatives from global organizations such as the UN, UNICEF, the World Bank, and WaterAid. The focus was on tackling water security through a multifaceted approach, integrating environmental, social, and governance considerations.

“The roundtable highlighted that water security is central to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals,” Mia said. “We agreed on the need for collective action to develop scalable solutions to the global water crisis.”

Mia expressed her gratitude to His Majesty’s Government for hosting the event and extended thanks to WaterAid UK for their support throughout the engagement.

The event reflects the growing relationship between the UK and Malawi, with both nations committed to tackling the pressing issues of water security and climate change.