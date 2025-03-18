Govt Sets Aside K12 billion for Diaspora Land

spot_img
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
A total of K12 billion is to be spent for compensation alone on pieces of land Government has secured for Malawians in diaspora to invest in the country with an aim of boosting industrialization.

Deus Gumba: Minister of Lands

Minister of of Lands, Deus Gumba announced this in Parliament on Tuesday.Gumba was responding to a question from Collins Kajawa, a Member of Parliament for Lilongwe Mpenu Nkhoma who had requested the ministry to identify and allocate lands for diaspora investment in Malawi.

He said government has so far secured 200 hectares of land in Lilongwe, 80 hectares in Blantyre and 50 hectares in Mzuzu.

However, Gumba disclosed that land compensation costs will amount to 9 billion kwacha in Lilongwe and 3 billion kwacha in Mzuzu while in Blantyre, there will be no compensation as its government land.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com
