spot_img
Monday, March 17, 2025
spot_img
HomeLatestTay Grin overwhelmed by support from Fellow Musicians on rebuilding his home
Latest

Tay Grin overwhelmed by support from Fellow Musicians on rebuilding his home

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Multi-award winning hip-hop Icon Tay Grin has been left speechless by the outpouring of support from his fellow musicians following a devastating fire that destroyed his home and belongings.

In a heartfelt post on social media, Tay Grin expressed his gratitude to musicians Lawi, Lulu, and Gwamba, who have organized a benefit show to raise funds and help him rebuild.

“I’m talking tears of joy, a heart full of gratitude, and a renewed faith in humanity!” Tay Grin wrote. “Your love and generosity mean the world to me!”

The benefit show, scheduled to take place soon, is a testament to the unity and solidarity within Malawi’s music industry. Musicians Lawi, Lulu, Kell Kay, and Gwamba have come together to support their brother in need.

Tay Grin’s home was ravaged by fire earlier this month, resulting in significant losses. However, the musician’s spirits remain high, thanks to the overwhelming support from his peers and fans.

The benefit show promises to be an unforgettable event, with some of Malawi’s top musicians coming together to perform and show their support for Tay Grin.

As Tay Grin aptly put it, “Alone we can do so little, but together we can do so much.”

Previous article
Chithyola Banda Faulted for Distributing Money
Next article
APM Hosts DPP Members of Parliament at Page House
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Malawi Voice Giving you true news from Malawi.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv