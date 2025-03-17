Tay Grin overwhelmed by support from Fellow Musicians on rebuilding his home

Multi-award winning hip-hop Icon Tay Grin has been left speechless by the outpouring of support from his fellow musicians following a devastating fire that destroyed his home and belongings.

In a heartfelt post on social media, Tay Grin expressed his gratitude to musicians Lawi, Lulu, and Gwamba, who have organized a benefit show to raise funds and help him rebuild.

“I’m talking tears of joy, a heart full of gratitude, and a renewed faith in humanity!” Tay Grin wrote. “Your love and generosity mean the world to me!”

The benefit show, scheduled to take place soon, is a testament to the unity and solidarity within Malawi’s music industry. Musicians Lawi, Lulu, Kell Kay, and Gwamba have come together to support their brother in need.

Tay Grin’s home was ravaged by fire earlier this month, resulting in significant losses. However, the musician’s spirits remain high, thanks to the overwhelming support from his peers and fans.

The benefit show promises to be an unforgettable event, with some of Malawi’s top musicians coming together to perform and show their support for Tay Grin.

As Tay Grin aptly put it, “Alone we can do so little, but together we can do so much.”