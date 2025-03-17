spot_img
Monday, March 17, 2025
Silver Demands Apology on Katinji’s Unfair Treatment

Silver Strikers FC are demanding a formal apology from Football Association of Malawi (Fam) over the treatment of striker Binwell Katinji in relation to his recent call-up to the Malawi National Football Team, the Flames.

This comes after Katinji was sent back from Flames training camp in Lilongwe on Saturday night.

Katinji, who was initially excluded from the Flames 28-member squad that is preparing for the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Namibia and Tunisia, was told to report for camp training in Lilongwe on Saturday.

Upon arrival at the Flames training camp on Saturday, where he had supper with teammates, the forward was informed that his name was included by mistake.

Silver’s Chief Executive Officer Patrick Chimimba said they have written to Malawi’s football governing body demanding an apology over unfair treatment to Katinji.

