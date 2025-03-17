PDP momentum growing in Northern Region…as thousands join the party

Kondwani Nankhumwa, President of the People’s Development Party (PDP), says the energy and enthusiasm for the party in the Northern Region are “truly inspiring”.

He was speaking at Chintheche in Nkhata Bay on Sunday, March 16, 2025 when he wound up a tour of Mzuzu and Nkhata Bay.

“What I have noticed during my weekend tour of the north is that people are ready for real change, and they are taking action by forming grassroots area committees to strengthen the party’s presence at the community level. Thousands are making the bold decision to join PDP as the alternative government ahead of the September 16th general elections—a clear sign that Malawians are yearning for leadership that truly serves them,” he told reporters at Chintheche.

A tour of the Mzuzu on Saturday took the PDP leader to Kawuwa and Mchengabutua 2 School Grounds in Mzuzu City where hundreds of party Area committee members showed up to interact with the party leader. Dr. Nankhumwa was accompanied in Mzuzu City and Nkhata Bay by the party’s Vice President Dr. Rose Sakala and several party National Governing Council (NGC) members.

Dr. Nankhumwa told the grassroots members that the leadership is building a movement that puts hard work, unity, and food security at the center of national progress.

He said the current MCP government had miserably failed to fulfill it’s campaign promises and that time had come for Malawians to entrust the PDP and its leadership with governing the nation as they have people-oriented policies to lift the people out of abject poverty.

Malawians go to polls on September 16, 2025 to choose new ward councillors, Members of Parliament and Head of State.

“The PDP train is unstoppable! Join us and be part of the change Malawi needs,” Nankhumwa told the party area committees in Mzuzu and Nkhata Bay.

Nankhumwa says he will visit all constituencies in the country to meet area committees “as these are the genuine foundation and custodians of the party”.