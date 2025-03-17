DPP’s Ben Phiri tears apart budget, Describes it as “Full of Fiction and Drama”

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker Ben Phiri has launched a blistering attack on the 2025-2026 national budget, branding it a “pack of lies” and a “heap of senseless fiscal promises.”

In his response to the budget statement, Phiri accused the Malawi Congress Party (MCP)-led government of plunging the nation into an economic abyss, mismanaging resources, and burdening Malawians with unsustainable policies.

Phiri, speaking on behalf of DPP’s spokesperson on finance, Joseph Mwanamveka, painted a grim picture of the economy under the current administration.

He argued that life in Malawi has worsened since the DPP left office in 2020, citing skyrocketing fuel prices, massive job losses, and a deteriorating investment climate.

Economic Deterioration Under MCP

According to Phiri, fuel prices have more than doubled since the DPP left office following the court-sanctioned 2020 election rerun. In June 2020, petrol was selling at K690.50 per litre, while diesel was at K664.80. Today, those prices have skyrocketed to K2,530 for petrol and K2,734 for diesel, putting immense pressure on consumers and businesses alike.

“The cost of living has spiraled out of control under this administration,” Phiri declared. “Essential goods are beyond the reach of ordinary Malawians, businesses are struggling, and the government has utterly failed to stabilize the economy.”

He also lambasted the government for failing to fulfill its ambitious pledge to create one million jobs, arguing that instead of employment creation, the administration has presided over massive job losses.

“As of the end of last year, the government had lost about 800,000 jobs due to closures and downsizing at state-run institutions such as ADMARC [Agriculture Development and Marketing Corporation], PTC [People’s Trading Centre], and the Commodity Exchange,” he revealed.

Government’s Economic Mismanagement

Phiri did not hold back in his criticism of the MCP government’s handling of the economy, accusing it of recklessly squandering opportunities and mismanaging crucial financial programs.

He pointed to the government’s failure to maintain the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which he claimed was in good standing when the DPP left office in 2020. He argued that the collapse of this facility has worsened Malawi’s economic woes, pushing inflation to over 35% and food inflation beyond 44%.

“Instead of providing solutions, this administration has fueled inflation, destroyed forex reserves, and pushed Malawians into deeper poverty,” he charged.

Phiri also criticized the government’s response to the ongoing fuel crisis, saying it has resulted in unprecedented price hikes for essential commodities and long fuel queues that have disrupted daily life. He accused the administration of failing to manage foreign exchange reserves, thereby exacerbating the crisis and placing an even greater burden on Malawians.

Questionable Budget Priorities

In dissecting the budget allocations, Phiri took particular issue with what he described as reckless and misplaced priorities. He condemned the increased budgetary allocations to the State House and the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC), which have seen their funding balloon to K67.3 billion.

“At a time when Malawians are suffering, the government is busy prioritizing extravagant spending for the presidency instead of directing resources toward crucial developmental programs,” he said.

He dismissed the budget as a mere campaign tool rather than a genuine economic blueprint, accusing the MCP of crafting unrealistic fiscal policies aimed at deceiving Malawians ahead of the upcoming elections.

Call for Change

Phiri concluded his fiery response by urging Malawians to reject the 2025-2026 budget and vote for the DPP in the next election, promising that his party would deliver better governance and sound economic management.

“This budget is not for the people. It is a desperate attempt to cling to power,” he declared. “DPP will return to restore sanity to the economy, stop the rising prices of goods and services, and create a conducive business environment.”

He expressed confidence that Malawians would rally behind the DPP and its leader, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, whom he described as the only leader with “proven and trusted leadership.”

“As predicted by Afro-barometer and the Economic Intelligence Unit, DPP will win. And when we do, we will bring back better budgets that work for Malawians,” Phiri declared.