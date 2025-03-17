Champions stadium for sale

The owner of Champions Stadium, King Kabvina, has announced that the facility is up for sale, citing his desire to move away from soccer and focus on other business ventures.

In an interview on Monday, Kabvina confirmed that he has put the stadium on the market, despite having recently visited Mamelodi Sundowns stadium in South Africa to explore ways to upgrade Champions Stadium.

“I want to change business and focus on other things, so I have decided to put the facility on the market,” Kabvina said.

The news comes as a surprise, as Champions Stadium, located in Mponela, Dowa, in the central region of Malawi, has been hosting various football matches, including a recent friendly match between Kamuzu Barracks and FCB Nyasa Big Bullets.

Kabvina has not disclosed the asking price for the stadium, which has a capacity of 15,000 people and began operations in 2023.

The development has raised eyebrows, especially after Kamuzu Barracks announced last week that they would be using Champions Stadium as their home ground for the 2023 TNM Super League.