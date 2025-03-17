APM Hosts DPP Members of Parliament at Page House

His Excellency, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, President of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), yesterday hosted Members of Parliament (MPs) from the party at his Page House residence in Mangochi District.

The delegation was led by the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Honourable Dr. George Chaponda, MP. This meeting was part of the DPP’s regular parliamentary caucuses, which are held periodically during parliamentary sessions to assess and strategize on legislative business.

Among the senior officials in attendance were DPP Vice Presidents for the Southern and Eastern Regions, Honourable Joseph Mwanamvekha and Honourable Bright Msaka, respectively. Also present was Honourable Kamlepo Kalua, a recently joined member of the party.

The discussions focused on key parliamentary matters and reinforced the party’s commitment to effective legislative engagement.