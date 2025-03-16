Kunthembwe’s Area in Blantyre to Receive 25,000 Customary Land Certificates

The Ministry of Lands has announced that the registration of customary land in Blantyre will play a key role in resolving land disputes in the area.

This follows the successful adjudication and demarcation of over 60,000 customary land parcels in Traditional Mulumbe, part of the Chingale catchment area in Zomba district.

The effort is part of the broader land registration process under the amended land laws and the Malawi Watershed Services Improvement Project (MWASIP), which aims to restore degraded land and improve agricultural practices nationwide.

The next phase of registration, set to begin in April, will focus on issuing 25,000 customary land certificates in the area of Senior Chief Kunthembwe in Chileka, Blantyre.

According to Anthony Tchokola Nzima, Deputy Commissioner for Lands responsible for land registration, this initiative will not only empower communities with legal titles to their land but also strengthen land tenure security and promote better land management at the local level.

Nzima shared these insights during an orientation meeting with leaders and Customary Land Committees (CLC) under Senior Chief Kunthembwe in Blantyre.

He emphasized that the expansion of land registration will address land disputes in the region and increase awareness of the new land laws.

Senior Chief Kunthembwe welcomed the development, expressing optimism that the project would bring lasting solutions to land disputes and help educate the community on the new legal framework for land ownership.