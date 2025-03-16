KN Storms Mzuzu, Nkhatabay…Says MCP Biggest Political Scam Since Independence

PDP President Kondwani Nankhumwa has on Sunday presented his programme for the upcoming presidential elections, promising at a rally to stamp out corruption, transform the economy and create jobs.

Nankhumwa was speaking in Nkhatabay today as he continues to meet area committee members.

In his remarks, Nankhumwa said Malawians are no longer available for “trial leadership” which has no executive experience like of President Chakwera.

“Malawians can take no more of the hardship, impunity, state capture, hypocrisy and bad governance inflicted over the first term of the outgoing administration of president Chakwera,” said Nankhumwa who is also Member of Parliament for Mulanje Central constituency.

He pledged to address unemployment, tackle the alarming depreciation of the kwacha that has caused untold misery to the poor families while promising youth empowerment.

“Despite being a major producer of several highly demanded produce such as tobacco, tea, coffee among others the country is still grappling with its worst economic crisis in years as it is facing galloping inflation and horrible unemployment status due to lack of political prowess by the current regime “said Nankhumwa

He said Malawians voted into government “the biggest political scam” that has pulled on Malawians since independence.